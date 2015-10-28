TOKYO Japanese developer Hulic Co will buy Tokyo-based Simplex Investment Advisors for about 155 billion yen ($1.3 billion) but only plans to keep the firm's properties and will sell its other assets, a person involved in the deal said on Wednesday.

Hulic, which outbid China's Anbang Insurance Group Co to purchase Simplex from U.S.-based investment fund Aetos Capital Real Estate, has been aggressively expanding its property developments and acquisitions in Japan.

The sale comes at a time of high investor interest in Japanese property as aggressive monetary expansion policies deployed under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have lowered borrowing costs.

The deal also attracted U.S. investment funds Blackstone Group, Fortress Investment Group and Elliot Management as well as domestic property firms Mori Trust Co and Kenedix Inc, sources have said. But only Hulic and Anbang made the final shortlist.

Hulic plans to hold onto Simplex's properties, of which there are five, according to its website, including a hotel near Tokyo Disney Resort and office buildings in Tokyo.

It will sell Simplex REIT Partners, which manages SIA Reit Inc and fund management firm Simplex Real Estate Management to Mizuho Trust & Banking, a unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc, said the person. The person declined to be identified as the deal has not yet been formally announced.

SIA Reit Inc has a market value of 34 billion yen but a further a breakdown of the worth of Simplex's assets was not immediately available. A Hulic spokesman declined to comment.

Aetos and Goldman Sachs Group bought Simplex for about 500 billion yen in 2007 in Japan's largest ever property deal. Aetos bought out Goldman's 50 percent stake in Simplex in 2011.

