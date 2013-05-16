SAN FRANCISCO China's Sina Corp (SINA.O) on Thursday reported a 19 percent increase in net revenue in the first quarter, as the Internet company's non-advertising business came in stronger than expected.

Sina forecast adjusted net revenue for the current quarter of between $143 million and $147 million.

In the three months ended March 31, Sina posted a net loss of roughly $13.2 million, or 20 cents per share, compared to a net loss of $13.7 million, or 21 cents per share in the year-ago period.

Excluding certain items, Sina said it lost 2 cents a share.

The company's ad business grew 20 percent in the first quarter. Sina's adjusted non-advertising revenue, which includes revenue sharing from Web games and membership fees on its Weibo service, increased 17 percent to $27 million, exceeding the company's expected range of $21 million to $23 million.

In April, Alibaba Group bought an 18 percent stake in Sina's Weibo for $586 million, valuing Weibo at over $3 billion. The deal would provide more advertising revenue to Weibo as Sina ramps up monetization of the service to increase its lead over rival Tencent Holdings' social messaging product, WeChat.

Sina shares have risen about 19 percent since the start of the year, outperforming a 15 percent rise in the Nasdaq.

Shares of Sina were up 3.7 percent to $61 in after hours trading on Thursday.

