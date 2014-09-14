Madagascar cyclone death toll rises to 38: official
ANTANANARIVO At least 38 people have been killed by Cyclone Enawo that struck Madagascar this week, according to an official of the country's disaster management department.
SINGAPORE Singapore's air pollution rose to levels classified as "unhealthy" on Monday, the government's National Environment Agency said on its website (www.haze.gov.sg).
The 3-hour Pollution Standards Index (PSI) in the city-state rose to as high as 113 at 6 a.m. local time (1800 EDT), and edged down to 111 in the latest reading an hour later.
A PSI reading above 100 indicates that air pollution has reached an "unhealthy" level. Singapore's PSI level hit a record high of 401 in June 2013, when smoke from forests burning in Indonesia engulfed the city.
MELBOURNE Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk on Friday offered to save Australia's most renewable-energy dependent state from blackouts by installing $25 million worth of battery storage within 100 days, and offering it for free if he missed the target.
STOCKHOLM Nordic forestry firms racing to replace paper business lost to the internet are trying to transform their pulp mill by-products into glue, biofuel and carbon fiber for aircraft and wind turbines.