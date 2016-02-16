Chief Executive Officer of ATR, Patrick de Castelbajac (L), poses for photos with Executive Chairman of Avation PLC, Jeff Chatfield, after a signing ceremony on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow at Changi Exhibition Center February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE Regional turboprop planemaker ATR, a joint venture between Airbus Group (AIR.PA) and Italy's Finmeccanica SIFI.MI, signed a deal to supply five ATR 72-600 aircraft to Singapore-based lessor Avation PLC (AVAP.L).

The acquisition of the planes by Avation is valued at about $130 million, company officials said on Tuesday, the first day of the Singapore Airshow. Planemakers normally give discounts from list prices.

With the latest deal, Avation has increased its tally of firm orders of ATR-72s to 35 since its first purchase in 2011.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Rujun Shen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)