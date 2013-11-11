SINGAPORE A Singaporean man with an unusual superhero-like name turned out to be a villain who consumed drugs and stole from his brother.

Batman bin Suparman, which means Batman son of Suparman in the Malay language, was jailed on Monday for two years and nine months for various offences including stealing his brother's automated teller machine card to make withdrawals, media reported.

The 23-year-old unemployed man had also broken into the office of a firm in western Singapore to steal money and taken heroin.

Batman, who has his own fan club on Facebook, became a social media sensation after an image of his identity card with his unusual name was circulated online.

(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Nick Macfie)