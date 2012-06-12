A sign is shown at the headquarters of Oracle Corporation in Redwood City, California February 2, 2010. Picture taken February 2, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

SINGAPORE A female employee of computer giant Oracle's Singapore unit was on Tuesday named in a sex-for-favors corruption case involving the former head of the city-state's anti-narcotics agency.

Ng Boon Gay, then director of the Central Narcotics Bureau, faces two charges of obtaining sexual gratification from a senior sales manager at Oracle Corporation Singapore Pte Ltd as an inducement to help further the firm's business interest, Singapore's anti-corruption agency said.

The alleged offences took place in December 2011.

Ng also faces two other charges of obtaining sexual gratification from the same individual when she was an employee of Hitachi Data Systems Pte Ltd (HDS), according to court documents seen by Reuters.

"Any alleged inappropriate behavior attributed to our former employee during her time at HDS was undertaken without the knowledge of, or being condoned by, anyone at HDS," a Hitachi spokeswoman said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

A Oracle Singapore spokeswoman declined comment.

Ng is currently out on bail.

The charges against Ng come one week after the former head of Singapore's civil defense force Peter Lim was charged with accepting sex for favors.

Lim faces 10 charges and his case involved three different women working for IT firms in the city-state.

(Reporting by Leonard How and Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Michael Urquhart)