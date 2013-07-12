SINGAPORE Singapore's economy grew the most in over two years in the second quarter, helped by a surge in manufacturing, but most economists remained wary about the outlook for the city-state and the rest of Asia due to the slowdown in China and continued weakness in Europe.

Singapore, whose trade is three times the size of its gross domestic product (GDP), has seen a sharp drop in economic growth in the past two years, hurt by weak demand for its exports as well as a global slowdown in investment banking activity.

While manufacturing has turned the corner, economists noted that economic data from the city-state tends to be volatile and that recent improvements in industrial production has not been reflected in exports.

"It's a strong number but I suspect it would not be sustainable in the coming quarters," said Credit Suisse economist Michael Wan.

"We are seeing some evidence of inventory build-up by electronic manufacturers that has not translated into exports yet... The global economy is still pretty weak," he added.

According to advance estimates from Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry, GDP grew an annualized and seasonally adjusted 15.2 percent in the second quarter from the first, nearly double the 8.3 percent median forecast of economists polled by Reuters.

The quarter-on-quarter expansion in GDP was the strongest since the first three months of 2011.

Still, the outlook for Singapore's trade-dependent economy was clouded to some extent by a slowdown in China.

HSBC, in a note to client, said China's growth looked shaky and that a recovery in the United States would not be sufficient to offset the drag from the mainland.

"Growth in the U.S. is no longer drawing in the same amount of imports from Asia as it used to in the past," it said.

Singapore's exports to China and Hong Kong are more than double the value of shipments to the United States, according to government data.

The Singapore dollar rose against its U.S. counterpart after the GDP data but lost all of its gains soon after in line with most regional currencies.

Singapore's current monetary policy stance is for a modest and gradual appreciation of the local dollar against a basket of currencies and most forecasters expect the central bank to stand pat when the policy is next reviewed in October.

Friday's data showed the manufacturing sector expanded by an annualized and seasonally adjusted 37.6 percent, turning around from a decline of 12.7 percent in the first quarter, while services and construction each gained 9.0 percent.

From a year ago, GDP rose 3.7 percent, improving from the first quarter's 0.2 percent year-on-year expansion and beating the median forecast for a 2.0 percent expansion.

ENCOURAGING SIGNS

"The sharp rebound (in GDP) largely reflected the strong growth in the output of the biomedical manufacturing and electronics clusters," the ministry said in a statement.

MTI said the growth in services was primarily supported by a robust recovery in the wholesale and retail trade sector and the transportation and storage sector.

Frances Cheung, Credit Agricole CIB's senior strategist in Hong Kong, had a more bullish view on the Singapore data.

"This morning's outcome should help relieve some worries over growth in the region. We do seem some encouraging signs in the electronic sectors, including above 1.0 readings for semicon book to bill ratio, and mostly rising global chip sales," she said.

"It may be too early to judge, but I tend to believe that the growth outlook is getting better gradually. We have quite a sanguine outlook for the U.S. and Japanese economies."

JPMorgan also raised its 2013 GDP growth forecast for Singapore to 3.8 percent from 2.7 percent, although it added "the manufacturing surge is not likely sustainable".

China earlier this week warned of a "grim" outlook for trade after a surprise fall in June exports.

A further cautionary note for the city-state's economy came from reports that China's finance minister had said the Asian giant would grow at a 7 percent pace this year, short of the official target of 7.5 percent.

Data from the United States has been more encouraging, however, with the U.S. government posting an unexpectedly large budget surplus in June, in a further sign that public finances have improved amid rising corporate and household incomes.

Singapore's advance GDP estimates are computed largely from data in the first two months of the quarter. Detailed GDP estimates will be published next month.

