SINGAPORE Singapore's all-items consumer price index was expected to fall fell on an annual basis for the 13th straight month in November, dented by lower housing costs, while core inflation probably inched higher, a Reuters poll found.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey of 13 economists was for the all-items consumer price index (CPI) to fall 0.7 percent in November on a year-on-year basis. Headline CPI declined 0.8 percent in October.

The poll also showed that the Monetary Authority of Singapore's core inflation measure was seen as likely to rise 0.4 percent from a year earlier, after edging up 0.3 percent in October.

The central bank's core inflation measure excludes changes in the price of cars and accommodation, which are influenced more by government policies.

As inflation has come down and economic growth has been sluggish, Singapore's central bank has eased monetary policy twice this year, most recently in October.

(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Eric Meijer)