Yahoo's first-quarter revenue jumps 22 percent
Yahoo Inc reported a 22.1 percent increase in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, ahead of the sale of its core internet business to Verizon Communications Inc .
SINGAPORE Activity in Singapore's factories in February fell to the lowest level in more than three years, a survey showed on Wednesday, in another sign of the headwinds the manufacturing sector faces from sluggish global demand.
The Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials Management's Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) fell to 48.5 in February, down from 49.0 in January and the lowest reading since December 2012.
A reading below 50 indicates contraction, while one above that suggests expansion.
"The contraction was attributed to lower new orders, a further drop in factory output, and lower employment," the institute said in a statement.
The electronics sector PMI fell to 48.2, down from 48.5 in January.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
WASHINGTON The tax-writing committee of the U.S. House of Representatives will begin holding hearings on a Republican tax reform proposal next week, the panel's chairman said on Tuesday, even as the timeline for overhauling the tax code slips toward late 2017.