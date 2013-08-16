Saudi Aramco to list locally and abroad in second half of 2018: CEO
MANAMA Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.
SINGAPORE The property arm of Singapore's Fraser and Neave (FRNM.SI) put in the top bid of S$924 million ($725 million) for a commercial site at a government land sale, the highest amount offered for state land since May 2011, the Business Times newspaper reported on Friday.
The bid by F&N unit Frasers Centrepoint works out to S$1,112.44 per square foot based on the maximum amount of built-up space permitted, which means the breakeven cost for the development is likely to be around S$2,000 per square foot.
The price offered by Frasers Centrepoint at the sale on Thursday is in line with current market prices.
Business Times quoted Frasers Centrepoint Group CEO Lim Ee Seng as saying he was comfortable with the bid, although it was nearly 20 percent above the next highest bid.
($1 = 1.2744 Singapore dollars)
LONDON A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.
SAO PAULO A unit of Brazil's TRX Holding Investimentos has entered a joint venture to buy and renovate multi-family housing projects in the United States, hoping to profit from the residential rental market in the world's largest economy.