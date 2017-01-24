European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
SINGAPORE Global miner Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) is looking to hire eight Singapore-based experts to improve its supply and demand analysis in commodity markets.
One of the world's biggest mining companies, Rio has a market capitalization of nearly $80 billion and is focused on resources such as iron ore, copper, aluminum and coal.
The company posted the vacancies on its website earlier this month, with a spokesman saying on Tuesday that they were "routine hirings" which would add to its staff of over 300 people in Singapore.
The roles include several positions in market analysis, ranging from junior to principal analysts, offering short-term supply and demand analysis, as well as competitor analysis.
The miner is also hiring leaders for various procurement divisions within its global sourcing team including for raw materials, technology, hydrocarbons and explosives and for property services, according to its website, although it was not clear whether these were added positions or staff replacements.
The procurement team oversees sourcing and buying of goods and services for all operations and businesses within the company.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Joseph Radford)
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.