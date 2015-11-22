SINGAPORE Singapore Airlines said on Sunday there was a bomb threat to one of its flights which originated from San Francisco and landed safely at Singapore's Changi Airport on Sunday.

The airline, in a statement, did not provide any details of how the threat came to light or what action was taken to ensure the flight's safety. It said the matter had been referred to the authorities.

"We regret we are unable to provide details as it concerns security," the airline statement said.

Flight SQ001 landed safely at about noon Singapore time (0400 GMT), but disembarkation was delayed until around 1.30 pm, state-owned Channel NewsAsia reported.

Singapore police said in a statement they had conducted security checks and nothing suspicious was found on the plane or among its passengers.

The incident came as a Turkish Airlines flight bound for Turkey from New York was diverted to Halifax, Canada, after a bomb threat, Canadian police said on Sunday.

Security officials have been on high alert since Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for attacks this month in Paris that killed 130 people.

