Singer Celine Dion has resumed her popular Las Vegas residency, a year after putting her career on hold for family and health reasons.

The Canadian-born "My Heart Will Go On" singer received several standing ovations during her first night back at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Thursday.

Dion, who first began performing in Las Vegas in 2003, had fought an illness that has caused inflammation in her throat muscles when she canceled her performances in both Las Vegas and Asia last summer. Her husband, Rene Angelil, has been treated for cancer.