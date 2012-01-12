The company logo of Sino-Forest is displayed at the entrance of its office in Hong Kong June 8, 2011. REUTERS/Xavier Ng

(Reuters) Sino-Forest TRE.TO, the China-focused forestry company accused of exaggerating its assets, said on Thursday holders of its senior notes won't force it to default on the debt, giving it breathing room to come up with a plan to avoid bankruptcy.

Sino, until last year the largest forestry stock listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of more than C$6 billion ($5.88 billion), was in breach of the senior note indentures on its notes due 2014 and 2017 after it failed to release third-quarter results on time.

The company in December delayed its results until it could complete a review of the allegations by short seller Carson Block and his Muddy Waters firm that Sino-Forest exaggerated the extent of its Chinese forestry assets.

The company's shares dove 71 percent in the two days following the June report, and the stock is now under a cease-trade order that took effect in August.

"Following extensive discussions with an ad hoc committee of noteholders, holders of a majority in principal amount of the company's two series of senior notes agreed to waive the default," Sino-Forest said in a statement.

In exchange, it agreed to make a $10 million interest payment on its 2016 convertible notes that it missed in December and will continue to pay interest on convertible notes due 2013 and 2016 and on the senior notes. It will also pay a fee of 1 percent of the principle amount to all senior noteholders.

The total principle owing under the four series of notes is about $1.8 billion, Sino-Forest has said.

STRATEGIC PLAN BY MARCH 31

Sino-Forest has said a preliminary investigation by its independent directors showed no evidence of fraud. However, it said on Tuesday that its historical financial statements should not be relied upon.

The company also said on Thursday it would come up with a strategic plan by March 31 setting out a timetable for any sale process or other options for maximizing the value of its assets.

It will also maintain a minimum cash balance of $165 million within China and a balance of at least $140 million outside China, and will take steps to monetize assets to pay down debts.

($1 = 1.0206 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting By Cameron French; editing by Rob Wilson)