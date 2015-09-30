The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) building is pictured behind the Puente de La Mujer (Women's Bridge) at the Buenos Aires docks April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

TAIPEI Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) (601398.SS) and Taiwan's Sinopac Financial Holdings (2890.TW) are letting a planned T$20 billion ($606 million) financial investment deal expire on expectations it will continue to face political hurdles, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

ICBC had agreed in 2013 to buy a 20 percent stake in Sinopac's banking arm for T$20 billion. But the deal was contingent on the passage of a trade services pact that has yet to be approved by the island's parliament.

The companies had last renewed the contract in March.

Sinopac is holding a briefing to disclose the status of the proposed deal, the source told Reuters on Wednesday.

China views self-ruled Taiwan as a renegade province and has not ruled out the use of force to bring it under its control.

(Reporting by Faith Hung and Emily Chan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)