Cars wait to take on fuel at a Sinopec gas station in Beijing, China, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING China's Sinopec has ordered its rubber unit in Yanshan refinery to shut in response to environmental checks, it said, after the Ministry of Environmental Protection detected odor.

The company said it would upgrade two sets of emission equipment at the unit by the end of 2017. It did not give a timetable for the shutdown.

(Reporting by Meng Meng and Beijing Monitoring Desk; editing by Susan Thomas)