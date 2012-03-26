HONG KONG/BEIJING China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp) (0386.HK), the country's second largest integrated oil company, posted a 30 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, missing forecasts, as big losses at its refining arm offset upstream gains.

Sinopec (600028.SS) (SNP.N), Asia's largest refiner, saw heavy refining losses last year as increases in domestic prices for oil products failed to keep pace with strong rises in international crude prices, and analysts said its earnings would still largely hinge on international oil prices.

"Sinopec is facing a lot of uncertainties this year. Its refining segment is still losing money due to high crude prices. Its petrochemical business is also deteriorating due to rising cost and weaker demand," Yan Shi, analyst at UOB Kay Hian, said on Monday.

Sinopec's profitability may have improved slightly after the government hiked domestic gasoline and diesel retail ceiling prices by 6-7 percent from March 20, and raised the threshold of windfall tax on crude oil production from $40 per barrel to $55 per barrel.

However, with crude oil prices being pushed up by ongoing tensions between Iran and the West over its disputed nuclear program, Sinopec estimated in its annual report on Sunday that crude oil "will generally fluctuate in a high range".

Sinopec's Hong Kong-listed shares were little changed in early trade on Monday, but are still up about 6 percent this year. They gained 9.8 percent in 2011, outperforming domestic peers PetroChina (0857.HK) and CNOOC (0883.HK), which lost 4.8 percent and 26 percent, respectively, in the same period.

PetroChina and CNOOC are due to report their 2011 results later this week.

China's fuel price hikes often come smaller and later than required under its pricing formula due to inflation concerns, leaving refiners saddled with mounting losses.

Chinese oil firms make a profit on oil and gas production, fuel sales and chemical businesses but their refineries bear the brunt of losses caused by government price controls.

Sinopec's refining losses amounted to 37.6 billion yuan ($5.9 billion) in 2011 versus an operating profit of 14.9 billion yuan in 2010. Its upstream exploration and production division realized an operating profit of 71.2 billion yuan last year, up from 46.7 billion yuan in 2010, thanks to stronger crude oil prices.

Its oil and gas output edged up 1.6 percent year on year to 407.91 million barrels of oil equivalents (BOEs) in 2011, with crude production falling 1.9 percent and natural gas output rising 17.1 percent. For 2012, it plans to produce 326.52 million metric tonnes (359.93 million tons) of crude oil and 582.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

The company processed 217 million metric tonnes of crude oil last year, up 3 percent year on year. Sinopec said it aims to process 225 million metric tonnes of crude this year.

ASSET INJECTION

Unlike PetroChina (601857.SS) (PTR.N) and CNOOC (CEO.N), which derive most of or all of their revenue from exploration and production, Sinopec is heavily focused on the downstream refining segment.

Sinopec is expected to receive a gradual injection of overseas producing assets from its parent Sinopec Group, and the move should benefit Sinopec Corp shareholders in the long run, analysts say.

Sinopec Corp's proven oil and gas reserve stood at 3.966 billion barrels of oil equivalents at the end of 2011, little changed from a year earlier, highlighting the need for its parent to inject assets into the listed company, analysts said.

"The restructuring of Sinopec Corp via upstream asset injection from its parent company, Sinopec Group, is likely to see a gradual improvement in returns and potentially significant value upside in the long term," Barclays Capital analysts Scott Darling and Clement Chen said in an overnight research note.

However, UOB Kay Hian's Yan Shi noted that most of the overseas exploration and production assets of Sinopec Group were still in early development and not yet profitable, and she did not see any near-term asset injection.

Sinopec Corp bought deepwater oil assets in Angola in 2010 for $2.46 billion from its parent, marking its first acquisition of overseas upstream assets.

Sinopec Group has launched at least 74 acquisition deals worth $48.1 billion since 2005, putting it ahead of all oil and gas majors over that period, Thomson Reuters data show.

Sinopec Corp said its capital expenditure would hit 172.9 billion yuan this year, including 78.2 billion yuan earmarked for exploration and production. Its 2011 capex totaled 130.18 billion yuan.

Its earnings totaled 10.3 billion yuan ($1.63 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2011, compared with a forecast of 15.21 billion yuan, according to a Reuters calculation.

The company's full-year net profit rose 1.4 percent to 71.7 billion yuan from 70.7 billion yuan in 2010. That lagged a consensus forecast of 76.6 billion yuan from 32 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It proposed a final dividend of 0.20 yuan per share.

(Editing by Mark Potter and Richard Pullin)