Tenet Healthcare revenue misses estimates, shares slump
Tenet Healthcare Corp's quarterly revenue fell for the first time in six years missing estimates, hurt by weak demand and the hospital operator forecast lower-than-expected full year earnings.
HONG KONG Asia's largest refiner Sinopec Corp (0386.HK) posted a 20 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, beating forecasts, boosted by higher refining margins after China allowed domestic fuel prices to move more closely in line with global crude prices.
Net profit at Sinopec (600028.SS) (SNP.N) rose to 22.0 billion yuan ($3.62 billion) from 18.3 billion yuan a year earlier.
The figure beat an average forecast of 19.6 billion yuan by five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
China implemented a more flexible fuel pricing mechanism in March, the first major revamp in four years, to help avoid fuel shortages and tame consumption.
But Chinese refiners still cannot fully pass on higher crude costs to consumers because the government controls oil prices to help curb inflation. ($1 = 6.0855 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
HONG KONG Hong Kong's stock exchange operator said on Monday its 2016 net profit fell 27 percent due to a decline in fees generated by stocks and metals trading on the bourse as it struggled to match stellar volumes seen during 2015's record rally.
BARCELONA Russian and emerging markets communications network operator VimpelCom Ltd on Monday reported a return to growth in the final quarter of last year and posted solid progress in its 18-month-old turnaround strategy, including a six-fold dividend increase.