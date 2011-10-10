HONG KONG Shares in Sinopec, Asia's biggest refiner, fell more than 5 percent on Monday after a unit of its state-owned parent agreed to purchase Canadian oil and gas explorer Daylight Energy Ltd DAY.TO for C$2.2 billion ($2.1 billion).

The deal, which is more than double the closing price of Daylight's closing price of C$4.59 on Friday, marks the latest energy sector deal between China and Canada.

"The deal is too small to grow reserves for Sinopec, which has a market cap of over $80 billion. Still this deal highlights the firm's interest to expand globally, especially in the area of Canadian oil sands which remain undervalued amid the recent oil price declines," said Mirae Asset Securities head of energy research Gordon Kwan in Hong Kong.

China announced it would cut retail ceiling prices for gasoline and diesel by about 3 percent from Sunday, taking prices off record highs at a time when headline inflation eased from a three-year peak. The price cut would leave the refining departments of state-run oil firm Sinopec Corp (0386.HK) and PetroChina (0857.HK) in the red.

(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)