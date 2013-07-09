Pregnant Beyonce pulls out of Coachella music festival
LOS ANGELES Pregnant singer Beyonce on Thursday pulled out of performing at California's Coachella music festival in April, citing doctor's orders.
Sirius XM Radio Inc said Tuesday that the number of people paying for its radio service rose to 25 million in the second quarter, helped by strong auto sales, and it raised its subscriber expectations for the year.
Jim Meyer, chief executive officer of Sirius, said the 715,000 net new subscriber additions in the second quarter, up 15 percent, set a record since the 2008 merger of Sirius and XM.
For the year, Sirius increased its forecast of net subscriber additions by 100,000 to 1.5 million.
Sirius competes with a host of music services, including Pandora Media Inc, which is also making a push to make its online streaming service more easily available in autos.
LONDON Late music icon David Bowie was the big winner at the BRITs in London on Wednesday, taking the British male solo artist and album of the year prizes at the UK's top music awards.
Comedian Arsenio Hall has dropped a lawsuit against Sinead O'Connor after the Irish singer apologized for claiming he had long provided the late pop star Prince with narcotics, his publicist said on Thursday.