MOSCOW Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema (SSAq.L) said on Thursday it would buy railway freight operator SG-Trans for around 23 billion roubles ($733.02 million) after winning a state privatization auction.

SG-Trans specializes in railway shipments of liquefied gas and its clients include Russia's biggest oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM), second-biggest oil firm LUKOIL (LKOH.MM) and independent gas producer Novatek (NVTK.MM).

Sistema, whose assets include Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS (MBT.N), mid-sized oil producer Bashneft (BANE.MM) and companies in high-tech, retail and healthcare sectors, has been seeking to diversify into new business lines.

It said on Wednesday it plans to raise more than $1 billion via new shares and bond issues to help finance potential acquisitions in various sectors, including transportation.

SG-Trans's 2011 revenues stood at 8.5 billion roubles, according to management accounts published on its website. It had a 37 percent market share last year.

The auction was organized by Russian investment bank Renaissance Capital.

