European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
DUBAI The Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia's top sovereign wealth fund, said it is not considering the acquisition of a stake in North American amusement park operator Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX.N).
In a statement late on Thursday, a spokesperson for the fund also said reports that the PIF had conducted talks with the company about the purchase of a stake were "baseless".
Quoting unnamed sources, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that the PIF was considering taking a stake in Six Flags.
The company said in June last year that Saudi officials had begun talks with Six Flags to build theme parks, as part of the kingdom's efforts to expand in tourism and diversify the economy.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.