HONG KONG SJM Holdings Ltd (0880.HK), Macau's largest casino operator controlled by gambling tycoon Stanley Ho, said on Wednesday that first-half net profit rose 70 percent on unflagging demand from cash-rich Chinese gamblers eager to try their luck in the world's largest gambling destination.

SJM said net profit for the first six months totaled HK$2.67 billion, up from HK$1.58 billion a year earlier. It proposed an interim dividend of eight Hong Kong cents per share.

The profit lagged an average forecast of HK$3 billion from three analysts.

Gaming revenue in the former Portuguese colony has surpassed even optimistic estimates, with analysts confident the enclave will outpace rival Las Vegas by at least five times this year.

In July alone Macau recorded revenue of $3 billion, bringing the total for this year to date to $18 billion, compared with Las Vegas's $10 billion for the whole of last year.

U.S. operators including MGM Resorts International (MGM.N), Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS.N) and Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN.O), make the lion's share of their profits in their Macau casinos through Hong Kong listed units MGM China Holdings Ltd (2282.HK), Sands China Ltd (1928.HK) and Wynn Macau Ltd (1128.HK).

SJM, run by the family of Stanley Ho, has maintained its market share hold of around 30 percent, despite the entry of foreign players since 2004.

MARKET LEADER

Ho, still known as Macau's casino king for his pervasive influence over the industry, for decades had a monopoly in Macau, which at the time was a rife with triads and smuggling.

The entry of billionaire Sheldon Adelson and casino magnate Steve Wynn has spruced up the enclave's image, transforming some of the more garish old buildings into shimmering edifices boasting high-end luxury stores and food and beverage outlets.

Analysts are bullish on SJM, with 17 out of 19 rating it a "strong buy" or "buy," according to Starmine data. Only two analysts have a "hold."

"With the largest market share and the most tables in Macau, SJM is the best proxy for the Macau gaming market, in our view," Billy Ng, analyst at Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong, said ahead of the release of SJM's results.

Shares in Macau gaming operators have surged over the past year, with SJM up more than 160 percent. SJM ended up 1.45 percent on Wednesday, underperforming a 2.34 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS.N) and casino mogul Steve Wynn's Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN.O) posted strong second-quarter profits in July, bolstered by stellar growth in their Macau casinos.

(Reporting by Farah Master and Raymond Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis and Charlie Zhu)