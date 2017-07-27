FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea's SK Innovation sees favorable refining margins in second half
July 27, 2017 / 1:13 AM / 2 days ago

South Korea's SK Innovation sees favorable refining margins in second half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SK Innovation is seen in front of its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, February 3, 2017.Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Innovation Co Ltd (096770.KS) said on Thursday that it expects solid demand to keep refining margins healthy in the second half of this year.

"We expect refining margins to remain favorable on the back of solid demand," the company, owner of South Korea's top refiner SK Energy, said in an earnings statement.

The company also said diesel demand is expected to improve, driven by demand from emerging countries amid a global economic recovery.

Reporting By Jane Chung

