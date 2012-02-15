Shoemaker Skechers USA Inc (SKX.N) reported a fourth-quarter loss due to weak sales across most of its businesses, sending its shares down 4 percent after the bell.

Sales were below the company's own expectations in its domestic wholesale business and its international business, hurt by slowing demand for toning shoes.

Skechers, which competes with Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK.O), Wolverine Worldwide Inc (WWW.N) and VF Corp's (VFC.N) Timberland, also said it would work toward cutting expenses in the back half of 2012.

Fourth-quarter net loss was $57.7 million, or $1.18 a share, compared with a profit of $3.2 million, or 7 cents a share, a year ago.

Net sales dropped 38 percent to $283.2 million.

Analysts on an average expected the company to post a loss of 25 cents a share, on revenue of $324.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Manhattan Beach, California-based company were trading down at $13.40 after the bell, after closing at $13.98 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)