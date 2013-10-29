Tenet Healthcare revenue misses estimates, shares slump
Tenet Healthcare Corp's quarterly revenue fell for the first time in six years missing estimates, hurt by weak demand and the hospital operator forecast lower-than-expected full year earnings.
SEOUL South Korea's SK Hynix Inc (000660.KS) said it expected to restore operations at its fire-hit China plant to a normal level next month, but cautioned the plan could be delayed by about a month depending on the supply of key equipment.
Hynix said it also expected production of NAND flash memory chips to decrease in the current quarter as it plans to increase production of DRAM memory chips, which are in tight supply due to the fire.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)
Tenet Healthcare Corp's quarterly revenue fell for the first time in six years missing estimates, hurt by weak demand and the hospital operator forecast lower-than-expected full year earnings.
HONG KONG Hong Kong's stock exchange operator said on Monday its 2016 net profit fell 27 percent due to a decline in fees generated by stocks and metals trading on the bourse as it struggled to match stellar volumes seen during 2015's record rally.
BARCELONA Russian and emerging markets communications network operator VimpelCom Ltd on Monday reported a return to growth in the final quarter of last year and posted solid progress in its 18-month-old turnaround strategy, including a six-fold dividend increase.