ASPEN, Colo Downhill skiing Olympic gold medalist Lindsay Vonn announced that she and her husband, Thomas, are getting a divorce.

After the World Cup race Sunday in Aspen, Colo., the 27-year-old Vonn said, "I am very sad; it's a very difficult time in my life. I hope that the fans and the media will respect my privacy in this matter."

The former Lindsey Kildow and Thomas Vonn were married on September 29, 2007. Thomas Vonn was usually at his wife's side as coach and adviser during her races, but absent during this past weekend.

