LONDON Bankers are putting together around 300 million pounds ($456.16 million) of debt financing to back a potential sale of Bahrain-based Investcorp's INVB.BH UK online payments services firm Skrill, banking sources said.

Investcorp Technology Partners, the bank's technology private equity arm, bought Skrill or Moneybookers as it was formerly called, for 105 million euros in March 2007, according to Thomson Reuters LPC (TRLPC) data.

Investcorp has hired Barclays to oversee the sale of the company, which is expected to fetch around 600 million pounds, and first-round bids are due July 9, bankers said.

Investcorp declined to comment. Barclays was not immediately available to comment.

Investcorp has unsucessfully tried to exit the business on two prior occasions, first in 2009 through a 400 million pound sale TRLPC shows, and again in 2010 in a proposed flotation, bankers said.

Skrill's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was 55 million euros in the year to April 2013, bankers said, having grown from 8.9 million pounds in 2007, TRLPC data shows.

Skrill expanded through the acquisition of Austrian firm paysafecard.com for around 140 million euros in July 2012.

The sale could attract a number of private equity firms, which are eager to do deals following a dearth of M&A so far this year.

Bankers are arranging debt packages of around 300 million pounds or around 5.5 times Skrill's Ebitda which will include a mixture of senior leveraged loans and junior debt such as high yield bonds or second lien loans denominated in sterling and euros, bankers said.

Lloyds and Credit Suisse are considering offering a staple financing package which gives would-be buyers confidence that financing is available to fund a deal, bankers said. Both banks declined to comment.

Skrill is available in 200 countries and territories, offering 100 local payment options and 40 currencies, according to Investcorp's website.

($1 = 0.6577 British pounds)

(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)