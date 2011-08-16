Audio brand Skullcandy Inc SKUL.O posted higher second-quarter profit, helped by growth across all its businesses, but forecast a weak full year, sending its shares down more than 10 percent in trading after the bell.

For the full year, Park City Utah-based Skullcandy, which sponsors athletes and musicians including Snoop Dogg, forecast adjusted earnings 87-92 cents a share, on revenue of $208-$218 million.

An analyst was expecting net earnings for the full year of 95 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $221 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the quarter ended June 30, the company, which competes with Sony Corp (SNE.N) and privately held Bose Corp, among others, in the headphones market, earned $4.3 million, or 22 cents a share, compared with $2.1 million, or 11 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Net sales rose 46 percent to $52.4 million.

An analyst had expected earnings of 19 cents a share, on revenue of $49 million.

Shares of the company were down 7 percent in trading after the bell. They touched a low of $15.00 earlier, after closing at $16.73 on Nasdaq on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Arnav Sharma and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)