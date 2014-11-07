Hong Kong-based Sky Solar Holdings Ltd [IPO-SKYS.O] postponed its U.S. initial public offering, a PR agency representing the company said in an email to Reuters.

Sky Solar, which develops, owns and operates solar parks, was seeking to raise up to $150 million and was scheduled to start trading on the Nasdaq on Friday.

The company has postponed the IPO citing poor market conditions, according to IPO information website Renaissance Capital.

The company did not respond to requests seeking comment, outside regular business hours.

FBR Capital Markets and Cowen & Co are the lead underwriters of the offering, according to the company's prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (bit.ly/1xc3OOL)

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)