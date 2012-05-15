FRANKFURT German pay TV broadcaster Sky Deutschland SKYDn.DE on Tuesday reported quarterly results ahead of expectations as it added more customers than expected.

Its first-quarter operating loss improved to 40.6 million euros ($52.1 million). This compared to an average of 37.5 million euro loss in a Reuters poll.

The company, part-owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp (NWSA.O), had added 73,000 new subscribers at the end of March, better than the 69,300, expected.

"Germany and Austria are amongst the highest potential markets for pay-TV across Europe, and the acceleration of demand across our full product range ... underline the strong momentum in the business," said Chief Executive Brian Sullivan.

The company said it still expects this year's EBITDA to be significantly better than last year's, while 2013 EBITDA is expected to be positive, and to continue to grow strongly.

Sky Deutschland heavily outbid Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) last month to retain key rights to German league soccer.

Sky Deutschland, which has over 3 million subscribers, will pay 485.7 million euros per season for the rights. ($1 = 0.7789 euros)

(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)