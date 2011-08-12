FRANKFURT German pay-TV broadcaster Sky Deutschland SKYDn.DE beat estimates with its core loss in the second quarter as more new customers signed up for its services than expected, and it said it saw positive trends continuing.

Sky Deutschland, formerly known as Premiere, in which News Corp (NWSA.O) holds a 49.9 percent stake, has struggled to find growth in a country where people are reluctant to pay extra for television amid a large choice of free channels.

But under its Chief Executive Brian Sullivan, a BSkyB veteran who took the helm at the German company in April 2010, Sky Deutschland has slowly begun to show some improvement.

The company has yet to say when it will break even but it has managed to continuously trim its losses and reduce churn.

In the second quarter it added 33,000 subscribers compared with 6,000 in the previous year, taking the total number of customers to 2.759 million.

Analysts agree that Sky Deutschland needs about 3 million customers to make a profit.

Quarterly annualized churn rate stood at 9.4 percent down from 16.3 percent, and average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to 30.69 euros from 28.62 euros.

"After four quarters of continued improvement, and having already grown by over 100,000 customers in the first half of this year, these solid results reinforce my confidence in our ability to build a successful pay-TV business," Sullivan said.

The company, based in the Munich suburb of Unterfoehring, expects its full year core loss to be between 145 million euros and 175 million euros.

It also anticipates that "the positive operational and financial trends seen so far in 2011" will accelerate next year.

Sky Deutschland's second quarter loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was 23.4 million euros ($32.96 million), better than the average analyst estimate of 33.3 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Quarterly sales were 276.7 million euros, the company said on Friday, in line with the average poll forecast.

Net loss was 53.6 million, narrowed from 81.9 million euros a year earlier.

Sky Deutschland's main draw is the right to show German premier league soccer live and it also shows, movies, documentaries, drama series such as 'Lost' and pornography.

(Reporting by Nicola Leske; Editing by Mike Nesbit)