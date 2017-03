TOKYO Skymark Airlines Inc 9204.T said on Tuesday that it has not been approached by Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd (AIRA.KL) about support for the struggling Japanese carrier.

The Nikkei business daily reported earlier that AirAsia was considering offering support to Skymark and was in talks with financial institutions on a possible tender offer for Skymark.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edmund Klamann)