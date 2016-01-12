Uber's communication head Rachel Whetstone to depart
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
KUALA LUMPUR Travel search engine Skyscanner said Malaysia's sovereign fund Khazanah Nasional, Yahoo Japan Corp and three other companies would jointly invest about 128 million pounds ($185.9 million) in the company.
Fund manager Artemis, investment groups Baillie Gifford and Vitruvian Partners were the other investors, Skyscanner said in a statement on Tuesday.
The fundraising values Edinburgh-based Skyscanner at $1.6 billion, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
The funds raised include both primary and secondary proceeds, Skyscanner said, though it did not disclose how much stake the investors have acquired.
A media report in October had said Scottish Equity Partners, one of the early investors in Skyscanner, was looking to sell a 10 percent stake.
LONDON Interbank messaging service SWIFT, which is used to transfer trillions of dollars between banks every day, will launch a new tool to spot fraudulent messages, seeking to restore trust in the system after millions of dollars were stolen in cyber raids.