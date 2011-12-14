LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The Slamdance Film Festival, the rowdier cousin of Sundance, has announced a competitive lineup that includes films about disco, porn, hacking and three virgins inspired by "The Catcher in the Rye."

The Slamdance lineup, which was chosen out of nearly 5,000 submissions, is limited to first-time directors and films made for less than $1 million.

Past Slamdance premieres have included "Paranormal Activity" and the documentaries "Mad Hot Ballroom" and "The King of Kong."

Slamdance will take place from January 20 through 26 in Park City, Utah, simultaneously with Sundance.