Toshiba Tec shares rise more than 6 percent on sale report
TOKYO Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp , the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.
MEXICO CITY Mexico's Transport and Communications Ministry said on Tuesday that a proposal by billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil to cut its share of Mexico's telecommunications market below 50 percent could improve competition in the industry.
"The Transport and Communications Ministry declares that this decision could transform competition in the telecommunications sector with improved quality and better prices for services to end users," it said in a statement.
America Movil said earlier that its board voted to divest assets to reduce its market share in order to avoid tough new regulations designed to curb Slim's long-held dominance of the sector.
AUSTIN, Texas The newest tool for internationally acclaimed organizing guru Marie Kondo in her global battle against messy rooms is an app.
LONDON A British intelligence agency has told political parties to protect themselves against potential cyber attacks, citing allegations that Russian hackers tried to influence last year's U.S. presidential election.