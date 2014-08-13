Indian regulator says Dow, duPont deal likely to hurt competition
NEW DELHI India's competition regulator said the proposed merger between Dow Chemical and duPont was likely to hurt competition, a government statement said on Wednesday.
MEXICO CITY Tycoon Carlos Slim must have an independent buyer lined up before presenting a plan to the regulator to sell a chunk of assets, the head of Mexico's regulator the Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT) said on Wednesday.
Contreras said that the plan, which must be accepted by the IFT in order for Slim to avoid tough new regulations, had to be "concrete" and that any buyer had to be independent of the seller, in this case Slim's America Movil.
"The only way the Institute can verify that the person who will receive the assets is independent is to know who it is," IFT President Gabriel Contreras told reporters.
(Reporting by Christine Murray)
AMSTERDAM Shareholders piled pressure on Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel to open talks with U.S. rival PPG Industries on Wednesday after Akzo rejected a revised 22.7 billion euro takeover offer as too low, too risky and a bad fit culturally.
CALGARY, Alberta Canada's Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday it would cut about 1,000 positions, or 6 percent of its work force, after buying Spectra Energy Corp of Houston, the first layoffs since the deal.