BRATISLAVA Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will tie a ratification vote on the expansion of the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund to a confidence vote on her government, a source from the ruling coalition said on Tuesday.

Three of the four parties in the right-of-center government want to push through the mechanism aimed at preventing the Greece debt crisis from spiraling out of control.

But a fourth, the Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party, has threatened to vote against it, arguing that one of the poorest members in the single currency club should not have to pay for the debts racked up by richer states like Greece or Italy.

