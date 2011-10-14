BRATISLAVA Slovakia's A+ rating could be endangered if the current political situation worsens the consolidation of public finances and delays ongoing reforms, a Standard and Poor's (S&P) analyst was quoted as saying in daily Sme on Friday.

The outgoing government of Prime Minister Iveta Radicova collapsed on Tuesday after it lost a vote on boosting the euro rescue fund EFSF that was tied with a confidence vote in the government.

The fall of the center-right government, which will rule until an early election in March, has put planned reforms at risk, analysts say.

"In case the current political situation leads toward a lower commitment for consolidation of public finances and a considerable delay of reforms, we will consider whether the current rating reflects reality," Sme quoted S&P analyst Ana Mates as saying.

The four-party Slovak coalition took power in July last year and pledged to cut the overall fiscal gap to below the European Union's official limit of 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2013.

In August, S&P raised the country's outlook to positive, saying an upgrade could follow if it keeps the promised public deficit cuts, stabilizes debt levels and continue with other planned reforms.

