BRATISLAVA Samsung Electronics plans to invest 90 million euros ($123 million) into modernization of its Slovak operations and preparation of production of new TV sets, the Slovak economy ministry said on Tuesday.

Samsung, the euro zone country's second-largest exporter which invested around 500 million euros at its two Slovak units to date, could add some 1,000 new jobs to existing 4,500.

The world's top TV maker has asked Slovakia for a state incentive in form of a tax break worth 28 million euros, the ministry said, adding it will now study the request. ($1 = 0.734 Euros)

(Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)