LJUBLJANA Slovenia is doing everything to avoid the need for any international bailout of its banks which would only be "a solution of the last resort", Finance Minister Janez Sustersic was quoted as saying on Friday.

Slovenia's three biggest banks all need recapitalizing to meet stricter European Union requirements as well as to deal with bad debts built up after demand for the nation's exports was crushed first by the global financial crisis, then the euro sovereign debt crisis.

"We are doing everything to avoid that (a bailout of the Slovenian banks) because we believe that would be a bad signal at the moment," Sustersic told reporters on the sidelines of a euro zone finance ministers' meeting in Luxembourg, according to Slovenian news agency STA.

Slovenia's largest bank state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) needs 500 million euros ($630 million) by the end of June to meet the European Banking Authority's capital requirements and additional funds later this year to keep operating.

The country's second and third largest banks, state owned Nova KBM and privately owned Abanka Vipa also need fresh capital this year to meet tougher capital requirements.

The Bank of Slovenia has said the sector will end 2012 in a joint loss for the third year in a row because of loans that local firms can't repay.

Sustersic said he believed the government would find private investors for its banks by the end of the year.

NLB, in which the Belgian banking and insurance group KBC owns 25 percent, is next week expected to issue a contingent convertible bond in order to boost its Core Tier 1 capital ratio to 9 percent from 6 percent at present.

Bank of Slovenia Governor Marko Kranjec said on Tuesday Slovenian banks did not need international aid at present but did not rule this out in the future.

Slovenia's economy, the fastest growing in the euro zone in 2007, contracted by 0.2 percent in 2011 and the government expects it to shrink a further 0.9 percent this year due to weak export demand and cautious domestic spending amid budget cuts.

