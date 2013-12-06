Men talk at the entrance of the national Bank of Slovenia in Ljubljana September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

LJUBLJANA Slovenia may be able to recapitalize its troubled banks without having to issue a new bond to raise the funds to do so, Finance Minister Uros Cufer said on Friday, a week before the banks' capital needs will be revealed.

"In my opinion, something like that will not be necessary," Cufer told reporters when asked if Slovenia would have to sell a new bond to raise funds for the banks.

Slovenia raised 1.5 billion euros through a private placement of three-year bonds last month, raising hopes that it could avoid having to seek help from its euro zone peers.

The country's mainly state-owned lenders are nursing more than 8 billion euros ($10.93 billion) in bad loans, equivalent to almost one quarter of economic output.

The government will receive the results next week - probably on December 12 - of an external audit of the banks, which will show how much cash it must inject to keep them afloat and if it can overhaul them alone.

Last month's bond sale and talk of a 'bail-in' of junior bank bond holders has raised confidence that Slovenia, with a population of just 2 million, can avoid becoming the sixth euro zone economy to need external aid.

Senior sources in the euro zone, which the ex-Yugoslav republic joined in 2007, told Reuters this week Slovenia is expected to need up to 5 billion euros ($6.8 billion) to recapitalize the banks, a figure some officials say would not require a bailout.

Slovenia's government is determined not to seek international aid and one government official recently said that even if the bill for bank repair were to reach 4.6 billion euros, as estimated recently by Fitch rating agency, it would not trigger a request for help.

(Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Writing by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Catherine Evans)