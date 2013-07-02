BRUSSELS The European Commission will investigate whether a grant given by Slovenia to a subsidiary of French car maker Renault is in line with European state aid rules, the European Union's competition watchdog said on Tuesday.

The investigation centers on 40 million euros ($52 million) in funding for a 300 million euro investment project in the Novo Mesto region, the Commission said.

"The Commission will verify whether the positive effects of the project for regional development outweigh the distortions of competition triggered by the public support," the Commission wrote in a statement.

($1 = 0.7671 euros)

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by John O'Donnell)