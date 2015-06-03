LONDON The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Wednesday private equity firm Cinven CINV.UL had approached it about financing part of its bid for Slovenia's largest telecoms provider Telekom Slovenia (TLSG.LJ).

"The EBRD is currently considering Cinven's offer to finance a portion of the acquisition by providing possibly debt and/or equity," the EBRD said in a statement, adding it had not yet received "any approvals" regarding its potential involvement.

Cinven, which is the only bidder for Telekom Slovenia, had raised its offer to 130 euros per share, which would value the state-controlled company at roughly 850 million euros ($945 million), a source told Reuters.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by David Clarke)