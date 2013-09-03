The smartwatch could be the next revolutionary device to hit the consumer electronics market, but only for the company that manages to pack the right technology into a product that consumers want to wear.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd unveiling its latest entrant into the market on Wednesday with the launch of the Galaxy Gear in Berlin, but a source familiar with the matter said that the device would be no game changer.

Following are some of the main companies currently making smartwatches:

Sony Corp

Samsung Electronics

LG Electronics

Motorola Solutions Inc (MOTOACTV has been discontinued)

Nike Inc

Garmin Ltd

Pebble Technology

Other companies to watch:

Baseband Technologies Inc. -- innovative communication algorithms to save energy in devices

Electrochemical Materials -- silicon anode

Nexeon Ltd -- lithium ion batteries

Component makers:

Connectivity:

Broadcom

CSR (Bluetooth)

NXP Semiconductors (NFC chips)

Companies making microelectromechanical systems or MEMS, FPCs (flexible printed circuits) and power metallurgy are likely to benefit from any growth in the wearable device market. They include:

Shenzhen Danbond Technology

Shenzhen Deren Electronic

GoerTek Inc

Shenzhen Deren Electronic

Shenzhen Everwin Precision

Reported suppliers to Google Glass:

Zhejiang Crystal Optech

Shenzhen Desay Battery Technology

Universal Scientific Industrial

Sources: Credit Suisse, Generator Research, Haitong Securities, Lux Research, Reuters

(Reporting By Jeremy Wagstaff)