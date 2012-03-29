FRANKFURT SMA Solar (S92G.DE), Germany's top solar company, more than halved its dividend and posted profits below expectations for 2011, considered the worst year for the industry, as collapsing solar equipment prices drove some of its peers out of business.

SMA, also the world's largest maker of solar inverters, said on Thursday it would propose a dividend of 1.30 euros per share for 2011, following a payout of 3.00 euros per share for 2010.

Analysts had, on average, expected a dividend of 1.76 euros per share.

The company, which had released some preliminary results in January, said 2011 net profit reached 166 million euros ($220.59 million), while earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at 240 million, both below the average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll.

"Final 2011 numbers deliver no real new reason why to buy shares here, but short covering may continue," a Frankfurt-based trader said.

Shares in SMA have gained about 12 percent since early March, but are still down more than 13 percent year-to-date, mainly burdened by the German government's plan to cut subsidies for solar power, on which the industry still depends.

At 0545 GMT, shares were indicated 1.7 percent lower.

U.S.-based Power-One PWER.O, SMA Solar's main peer, in February warned declining incentives for solar power in Europe, the world's largest solar market, would impact business in 2012.

Falling government subsidies, low-cost Asian competition and overcapacities in the market for solar equipment have led to a downward spiral in prices, forcing some sector players, including Germany's Solon SOOG.DE and Solar Millennium S2MG.DE, to file for insolvency.

SMA, which competes with large conglomerates such as Schneider Electric (SCHN.PA) and Siemens (SIEGn.DE), said in the past it expected a big competitive threat from small Asian players in the future.

The company confirmed its forecast for 2012 sales of 1.2-1.5 billion euros, a drop of up to 29 percent from 2011 levels, while its EBIT margin would narrow to 5-10 percent, compared with about 14 percent last year.

($1 = 0.7525 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)