TOKYO Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316.T) said on Wednesday it had sealed a deal to buy a 24 percent stake in mid-sized Chinese asset management firm China Post & Capital Fund Management.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, a core unit of Japan's third-largest lender by assets, will purchase the holding in the asset manager from its third and smallest shareholder, Beijing Changan Group, the bank said in a statement.

The lender did not disclose the terms of the deal but sources had said earlier it was likely to be around 10 billion yen ($123 million).

China Post & Capital Fund Management has about 25.1 billion yuan ($4 billion) under management, ranking around 30th among about 70 asset management firms in the country. ($1 = 81.1500 Japanese yen) ($1 = 6.3073 Chinese yuan)

