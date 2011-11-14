TOKYO Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316.T) raised its full-year net profit forecast on Monday after first-half profit exceeded its initial estimates, boosted by lower provisions for bad loans and by bond trading gains.

With little exposure to Europe's troubled sovereigns, Japan's third-largest lender by assets has largely escaped the brunt of the region's deepening crisis that has hit western rivals.

The bank said net profit was 313.76 billion yen ($4.07 billion) for April-September, down from 417.49 billion yen a year earlier. Last month, the lender already flagged that its first-half net profit had come in much higher than its own previous estimate.

The decline in profit was smaller than it had expected as a drop from the previous year's hefty bond trading gains was not as sharp as it had feared.

For the full-year to March, the lender raised its net profit forecast to 500 billion yen, above an estimate of 465.7 billion yen by Thomson Reuters Starmine's SmartEstimate.

Shares of SMFG have fallen 29 percent so far this year, underperforming a 16 percent drop in the benchmark Nikkei average .N225.

($1 = 77.070 Japanese Yen)

