Smiths News SNWS.L, Britain's biggest wholesaler of newspapers, magazines and books, bought education products distributor Hedgelane Ltd for 38 million pounds ($61.2 million) to diversify outside its core newspaper and magazine business.

Newspapers and magazine wholesale distributors in the United Kingdom are facing tough conditions, though price increases have somewhat offset the decline in newspaper sales.

Smiths News, which caters to news stands, convenience stores and supermarkets, bought Hedgelane, which supplies stationery and curriculum products principally to the education market.

"With this acquisition, 26 percent of our profit will come outside newspapers and magazines by the end of 2012," Chief Executive Mark Cashmore said.

He said the company plans to generate at least 30 percent of its profit from outside newspapers and magazines by 2014.

Smiths News, which also reported results for the first half of fiscal 2012, reported a 3.7 percent fall in like-for-like revenue compared with a 4.8 percent fall a year ago.

"This is not about mitigating some of the revenue challenges of newspapers and magazines, this is about moving into new sectors that are in growth," Cashmore said.

Smiths News said it would pay 32 million pounds in cash and up to 6 million pounds in deferred payments over two years for Hedgelane.

"It's diversification, by moving into a new area which will reduce their dependency on newspapers," said Liberum Capital analyst William Shirley.

"Smiths has 55 percent of the market, (John) Menzies (MNZS.L) 45 percent of the market, so what they see is the industry," added Shirley.

Smiths News expects a better second half for its newspapers and magazines business with events like the Olympics, Euro 2012 and the Queen's Diamond Jubilee contributing 10 million pounds to 20 million pounds in sales.

"There are sufficient opportunities in the group's newer operations along with cost saving initiatives, to provide medium-term profit growth," says JP Morgan Cazenove analyst Victoria Prior.

Shares of the company were up over 5 percent at 93.25 pence at 1000 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.

