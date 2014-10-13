Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
SINGAPORE Singapore public transport operator SMRT Corp Ltd SMRT.SI said on Monday that it has decided not to make a bid for London-based taxi firm Addison Lee.
Sky News reported on Saturday that SMRT was in the early stages of considering an 800 million pound ($1.3 billion) offer for the firm, which is currently majority-owned by private equity firm Carlyle Group (CG.O).
"Having considered the matter, the company has decided not to make a bid at this stage to acquire Addison Lee," SMRT said in a statement to the Singapore stock exchange.
(1 US dollar = 0.6215 British pound)
FRANKFURT PSA Group's acquisition of General Motors division Opel gives the French carmaker greater scale to pursue global expansion plans, family shareholder Jean-Philippe Peugeot told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.